Marcus Mariota Released by Falcons After 1 Season with ATL; Creates $12M in Cap Space

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons released quarterback Marcus Mariota on Tuesday, saving $12 million from their 2023 cap number.

Field Yates of ESPN noted the Falcons are now slated to have around $65 million in cap space as free agency approaches.

