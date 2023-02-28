X

    Marcus Mariota Released by Falcons After 1 Season with ATL; Creates $12M in Cap Space

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 28, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Marcus Mariota #1 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Falcons released quarterback Marcus Mariota on Tuesday, saving $12 million from their 2023 cap number.

    Field Yates of ESPN noted the Falcons are now slated to have around $65 million in cap space as free agency approaches.

