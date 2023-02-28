Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Aaron Rodgers' Future: 'All Options Are on the Table'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers haven't ruled anything out regarding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Tuesday he's hopeful of speaking with Rodgers and laying out a plan by the time free agency opens March 15.

"He's a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table," he said. "We need to have those conversations. We want what's best for the Green Bay Packers, what's best for him so we'll get to that coming up."

Gutekunst added he's prepared to roll with Jordan Love as the starter in 2023 if that's how the dominoes fall.

Rodgers hasn't provided any indication of what he wants for the season ahead. He told Pat McAfee on Feb. 7 he planned on doing a darkness retreat to try to help to clear his mind about his future.

Although the retreat has ended, the 39-year-old remains mum on the topic.

As Gutekunst alluded to, the Packers would benefit by getting a decision soon because their short-term priorities will probably differ depending on who's playing quarterback.

If Rodgers remains in Green Bay, then Gutekunst and the front office will have to not only make improvements to the roster but also create the salary-cap space to do so. The Packers are just $5.9 million under the cap for 2023, per Spotrac. The GM confirmed the team is renegotiating David Bakhtiari's and Kenny Clark's contracts.

In the event Love replaces Rodgers, Gutekunst might view 2023 as a bit of a transitional year. It would be a good time to get younger across the board and build more for the future.

Should the March 15 soft deadline pass without any tangible progress, the start of the 2023 draft on April 27 will probably become the next target. The Packers could trade Rodgers before then and still have the opportunity to utilize some of the assets they received in return for the future Hall of Famer.