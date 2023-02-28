Cardinals' Oliver Marmol, Umpire C.B. Bucknor Shake Hands As MLB Reviews Exchange

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

While MLB is investigating an incident between umpire C.B. Bucknor and St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, the two of them appear to have settled their dispute.

According to ESPN, Marmol and Bucknor shook hands when lineup cards were exchanged before Monday's spring training game in Jupiter, Florida.

"I was raised and brought up in this organization to do exactly what I did today," Marmol said. "You go to home plate. You hand the lineup card and you shake the hands of the four umpires who are running that game."

After Marmol said Bucknor had refused the gesture prior to Saturday's game, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that MLB was investigating the matter. Marmol added that the other umpires in the game, Ron Kulpa, Angel Hernandez and Carlos Torres, all shook his hand and apologized for Bucknor's actions.

Following Saturday's tense exchange, Marmol said of Bucknor, "I don't think he's good at his job, and it just shows a lack of class as a man."

The two of them have bad blood stemming from when Bucknor ejected Marmol during a game last season. The manager, who was arguing a strike call against third baseman Nolan Arenado, reportedly yelled that Bucknor's time in MLB was coming to an end, and the umpire yelled back that Marmol had just gotten to the big leagues.

Marmol, 36, was in his first season as Cardinals manager last year after serving as their first base coach from 2017-18 and bench coach from 2019-21. The 60-year-old umpire has been in the majors since 1996.

The Cardinals went on to defeat the New York Mets 12-7 in Monday's game.