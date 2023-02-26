Cardinals' Oliver Marmol's Exchange with Ump C.B. Bucknor to Be Investigated by MLB

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It is only the start of spring training, but Major League Baseball is reportedly already investigating an incident between umpire C.B. Bucknor and St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.

Marmol said Bucknor refused to shake his hand ahead of Saturday's game, and Buster Olney of ESPN reported the league is investigating the matter.

"I don't think he's good at his job, and it just shows a lack of class as a man," Marmol said of Bucknor and the incident.

The manager and umpire have a history.

As Olney explained, Bucknor ejected Marmol during an August game last season when the manager argued a strike call against third baseman Nolan Arenado.

"As the two yelled at each other, Marmol appeared to tell Bucknor that his time in the sport was done, and Bucknor yelled back that Marmol, relatively new to his position as St. Louis manager, had just gotten to the big leagues," Olney wrote.

Bucknor has umpired in the major leagues since 1996, while the 2022 campaign was Marmol's first as a manager. The Cardinals made the 36-year-old their first base coach in 2017.

Marmol said Ron Kulpa, Angel Hernandez and Carlos Torres, who were the other three umpires for Saturday's game, all shook his hand and apologized that Bucknor would not also do so.

Saturday's contest was St. Louis' spring training opener, and it lost 3-2 to the Washington Nationals. Erick Mejia's RBI single in the ninth inning proved to be the difference.

The Cardinals went 93-69 during Marmol's first season as manager and won the National League Central. However, they were swept in two games by the Philadelphia Phillies in their National League Wild Card Series.