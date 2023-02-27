MMQB: Bengals' Tee Higgins Likely to Be Subject of Trade Calls Entering Contract Year

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and teams around the league are reportedly interested in gauging the possibility of trading for him this offseason.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, "The Bengals are going to get inquiries on Tee Higgins for the same reason the Titans, 49ers, Commanders and Seahawks did on their young receivers last year—Higgins is going into a contract year and will be expensive to keep."

The 24-year-old would generate significant interest on the trade market. A 2020 second-round pick, Higgins has quickly established himself as one of the best young receivers in the NFL. He recorded his second straight 1,000-yard season in 2022, finishing with 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. He has recorded at least 900 yards in each of his three seasons in the league.

Higgins is a member of Cincinnati's talented offensive core that will require some attention this offseason and beyond. In addition to the wideout, Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is also eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who combines with Higgins to form one of the best young receiver tandems in the league, will be eligible for an extension after the 2023 season.

Earlier this month, Higgins addressed his involvement in trade rumors. When asked how long he thinks the Bengals can keep the core together, he responded, "Hopefully for a long time, I plan on being in Cincinnati for a while."

The Bengals went 12-4 this past season and fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. It was the team's second straight deep run in the playoffs, indicating a bright future. However, it will all come down to Cincinnati's ability to hold on to its key players like Higgins.