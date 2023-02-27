Giants Rumors: Daniel Jones' Contract May Come In at Less Than Reported $45M Per Year

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Despite reports that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wants $45 million a year on his new contract, the four-year veteran will likely sign a cheaper deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

On The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Rapoport said that based on conversations he has had, he doesn't expect Jones to net his desired figure.

Rapoport summed it up as the typical nature of free-agency negotiations.

"In negotiations, everyone asks for more, the team offers less and then you settle in the middle," he said. "So him asking for 45 [million] ... I would expect the number to come in at less than that regardless."

