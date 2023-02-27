Former U.S. Swimming Champion Jamie Cail's Death Being Investigated by Authorities

David Madison/Getty Images

The U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department released a statement saying it is investigating the sudden death of former swimming champion Jamie Cail.

Her boyfriend said he found her unresponsive on the floor of their residence on Tuesday and told authorities he and a friend took her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic, where she was eventually pronounced dead after efforts to save her life failed.

Cail was 42 years old.

Bill Hutchinson of ABC News noted she was part of the gold-medal-winning relay team at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships before attending the University of Maine. She was part of Maine's swim team during the 2000-01 academic year.

Natalie Neysa Alund of USA Today noted Cail was also a silver medalist at the 1998/99 FINA Swimming World Cup in Brazil when she represented USA Swimming on the National B Team.