Peter King Expects Rams to Trade Pick No. 37 for 2-3 Additional NFL Draft Choices

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File

The Los Angeles Rams won't be making a selection in the 2023 NFL draft until the second round, but the team reportedly is exploring the possibility of flipping its first pick at No. 37 to secure more draft capital.

"I expect general manager Les Snead to trade the Rams' high second-round pick this year for either two or three picks between the mid-second and fifth rounds," Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday. "Ideal world: Snead trades his high two for a low two and two fours."

The Rams haven't selected in the first round since 2016 when they drafted quarterback Jared Goff No. 1 overall. After a disappointing 2022 campaign that culminated in a 5-12 record, Los Angeles would've had the No. 6 pick in this year's draft, but that pick belongs to the Detroit Lions thanks to the blockbuster trade involving Matthew Stafford prior to the 2021 season.

In addition to the Rams' second-round pick, they own one pick in the third round, three picks in the sixth round, one in the seventh round, and King noted that they are also projected to have compensatory picks in Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Los Angeles has multiple holes to fill on its roster, and it also has some incumbent players who need to be addressed. Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been rumored to be a trade candidate this offseason due to his large contract, and King predicted that dealing the six-time Pro Bowler would allow the Rams to "add a prime pick this year (I project a second-rounder) plus somewhere around a three next year."

After winning Super Bowl LVI a year ago, Los Angeles has some work to do to return to prominence. King added that he believes these next two offseasons are crucial to the team's future.

"So, in my projection, no team will have to be better scouting and projecting over the next two drafts," King wrote. "The Rams will have in the neighborhood of 24 picks, combined, in 2023 and '24 to make over this roster and get back in the thick of the NFC West race."