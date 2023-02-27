X

    Tommy Fury Wants Jake Paul Rematch: 'Pretty Sure I Can Get the Stoppage Next Time'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 27, 2023

    British reality TV star Tommy Fury (C) celebrates after he won by split decision against US YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match held at Diriyah in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 27, 2023. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
    Tommy Fury is confident he can improve upon his split-decision victory over Jake Paul on Sunday in a possible return encounter.

    "Having been in the ring with Jake once, I'm pretty sure I can get the stoppage next time," he told reporters.

    Fury added he's "100 percent" in favor of a rematch.

    It stands to reason Paul would like to avenge the first defeat of his career, and the nature of his loss might actually drive more interest in Fury vs. Paul 2.

    Paul has plenty of fans, but a percentage of viewers are instead tuning in with the hope of seeing the 26-year-old get his comeuppance in the ring. That didn't really happen Sunday.

    Fury landed more total punches yet didn't totally outclass Paul. There certainly wasn't the kind of emphatic beatdown some have been pining for since Paul embarked on his boxing career.

    CompuBox @CompuBox

    Fury's length and jab bothered Paul all fight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PaulFury?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PaulFury</a> <a href="https://t.co/fuTM5UBRlH">pic.twitter.com/fuTM5UBRlH</a>

    Now that there's a sense Fury is at the very least equal to Paul in terms of skill, once-skeptical fans could be enticed to check out their next encounter.

    The downside for Paul is that a second straight defeat might take a lot of the wind out of his sails. ESPN's Marc Raimondi also posited this isn't the matchup with the most juice for the famous YouTuber.

    "There is a real story to be told between Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI," Raimondi wrote. "... Jake Paul and KSI have not stopped jawing at each other for the past few years, but a fight between them never really made too much sense—until now."

    If there's more money to be made elsewhere, then revenge might take a back seat for Paul.