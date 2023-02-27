Dak Prescott Backed as Super Bowl QB by Cowboys' Stephen Jones; New Contract Eyed

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is not wavering on Dak Prescott as the team's franchise quarterback.

Jones told reporters he still feels Prescott can bring the Cowboys a Super Bowl title despite a down 2022 campaign.

"I've got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak," Jones said Monday. "... We know what he's about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic. Other than he hadn't won some key playoff games, he's everything you want in a quarterback. From the day he walked in the door, he's won a lot of games. We just got to get over the hump."

