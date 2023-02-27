X

    Daniel Jeremiah Thinks Bryce Young Will Be Under 6'0", 200 Pounds at NFL Combine

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 27, 2023

    FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - OCTOBER 1: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 49-26. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The physical frame of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young might become an even bigger talking point coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine.

    Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network told NBC Sports' Peter King that Young will "probably measure under 6 feet" and that "he hears he weighs about 198 now."

    Drew Brees and Russell Wilson are both 6'0" or under, and it hasn't stopped them from enjoying Hall of Fame-caliber careers. The jury is still out on Kyler Murray, but the 5'10" signal-caller has two Pro Bowl appearances to his name.

    Young's collegiate resume doesn't have much to criticize.

    He's a Heisman Trophy winner who threw for 8,200 yards, 79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in two years as Alabama's starter. The 21-year-old may not be a dual-threat quarterback, but he also showed the kind of escapability in the pocket that will benefit him at the next level.

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    HOUDINI 🪄 MAGIC<a href="https://twitter.com/_bryce_young?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_bryce_young</a> ➡️<a href="https://twitter.com/c7_brooks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@c7_brooks</a><br><br>📺 ESPN<br>🔗 <a href="https://t.co/zs3qnvITAU">https://t.co/zs3qnvITAU</a> <a href="https://t.co/vZo0nALeR7">pic.twitter.com/vZo0nALeR7</a>

    ESPN's Todd McShay has compared Young to "a smaller Patrick Mahomes."

    Todd McShay @McShay13

    There a a lot of great QB's in the country but the only two that can play at a Mahomes-like level in CFB are Bryce Young and Caleb Williams. Both have had Heisman-caliber seasons but Alabama has lost two games. Caleb is having his moment (again) tonight!

    But you still have to evaluate a prospect's potential flaws, and Young's size is the most glaring one. Life in the NFL is easier for a quarterback who's 6'3" or 6'4" instead of 6'0" or shorter.

    Based on where Young is projected to land, it doesn't appear to be a major red flag. He was the No. 2 overall pick in Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft, and B/R NFL scout Derrik Klassen compared him to a "downscaled Tony Romo."