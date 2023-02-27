Daniel Jeremiah Thinks Bryce Young Will Be Under 6'0", 200 Pounds at NFL Combine

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The physical frame of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young might become an even bigger talking point coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network told NBC Sports' Peter King that Young will "probably measure under 6 feet" and that "he hears he weighs about 198 now."

Drew Brees and Russell Wilson are both 6'0" or under, and it hasn't stopped them from enjoying Hall of Fame-caliber careers. The jury is still out on Kyler Murray, but the 5'10" signal-caller has two Pro Bowl appearances to his name.

Young's collegiate resume doesn't have much to criticize.

He's a Heisman Trophy winner who threw for 8,200 yards, 79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in two years as Alabama's starter. The 21-year-old may not be a dual-threat quarterback, but he also showed the kind of escapability in the pocket that will benefit him at the next level.

ESPN's Todd McShay has compared Young to "a smaller Patrick Mahomes."

But you still have to evaluate a prospect's potential flaws, and Young's size is the most glaring one. Life in the NFL is easier for a quarterback who's 6'3" or 6'4" instead of 6'0" or shorter.

Based on where Young is projected to land, it doesn't appear to be a major red flag. He was the No. 2 overall pick in Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft, and B/R NFL scout Derrik Klassen compared him to a "downscaled Tony Romo."