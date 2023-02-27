X

    Damian Lillard Amazes NBA Twitter With 41 First-Half Points for Blazers vs. Rockets

    Francisco RosaFebruary 27, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - FEBRUARY 26: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on February 26, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    It was Dame time from the moment the ball was tipped between the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets on Sunday.

    Damian Lillard had a mind-bending 41 points in the first half—in just 19 minutes—against Houston at the Moda Center, sending the crowd into a frenzy with each of his eight three-pointers as Portland cruised to a 73-58 halftime lead.

    A human blow torch when he gets hot, Lillard tied with Kyrie Irving for the third-most points in a half in NBA history, trailing only Devin Bookers' 51 in 2017 and Donovan Mitchell's 42 earlier this season.

    Naturally, NBA twitter blew up seeing one of the game's best light it up in his first game back from the All-Star break.

    Dia Miller @diandraann

    There are NBA players who go their entire career without a 40 point game. <br><br>Damian Lillard just scored 41 in one half.

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    Damian Lillard just scored 41 points on 92.8% True Shooting.<br><br>In the first half.

    David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

    Damian Lillard out there playing HORSE

    Danny Marang @DannyMarang

    Damian Lillard just TOYING with the Rockets my God. <a href="https://t.co/WpUyxYvRK1">https://t.co/WpUyxYvRK1</a>

    Raphielle Johnson @raphiellej

    Man, Damian Lillard is special. 39 points in the first half. Pulled the last one from about 40 feet, too.

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Dame Dollar has 41 pts at the half in 19 mins. Wanna see at least 75 … 82 would be nice. 🤞🏾🤞🏾

    Dia Miller @diandraann

    This might be a hot take, but Damian Lillard is having an MVP season. If the Blazers were higher in the standings, I truly think he'd be in the conversation.

    Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

    41 points in 19 minutes, wow! I guess the entire first half was Dame Time.

    Albeit against the lowly Rockets, Lillard's performance is impressive regardless of opponent and has the potential to be historic depending on where he finishes. As a matter of fact, he's already put himself in elite company with what he accomplished in those 19 minutes.

    NBA @NBA

    Damian Lillard is the second player to record at least 40+ points and 8+ 3PM in a half. The first was Kobe Bryant (first half: 42 points, 8 3PM - 3/28/2003). <a href="https://t.co/GYAffGAl1v">https://t.co/GYAffGAl1v</a>

    The opportunity to see performances like this one keeps the Moda Center packed every night, as Lillard has been one of the lone bright spots during a difficult Blazers season. The team sits 12th in the West, but it is just a game out of the play-in spots.

    Damian Lillard Amazes NBA Twitter With 41 First-Half Points for Blazers vs. Rockets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Lillard has been fantastic the entire season, though, averaging 31.4 points per game—third in the league—on 37.2 percent shooting from deep and 46.7 percent from the field.