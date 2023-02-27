Report: Quin Snyder, Hawks Agree to 5-Year HC Contract; Replaces Nate McMillan

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly found their next head coach after firing Nate McMillan.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks and former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder agreed to a five-year deal Sunday. The deal includes the rest of the 2022-23 campaign, and Snyder could start coaching as soon as Tuesday's contest against the Washington Wizards.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.