    Report: Quin Snyder, Hawks Agree to 5-Year HC Contract; Replaces Nate McMillan

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 27, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 28: Head Coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz talks to the media after Round 1 Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks on April 28, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
    Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly found their next head coach after firing Nate McMillan.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks and former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder agreed to a five-year deal Sunday. The deal includes the rest of the 2022-23 campaign, and Snyder could start coaching as soon as Tuesday's contest against the Washington Wizards.

