Jake Paul Says 'We Can Run It Back' After Split-Decision Loss to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul is no longer undefeated, but he is already looking forward to his first chance to avenge a loss.

After he fell to Tommy Fury by split decision in Sunday's bout, Paul said in post-fight comments that he plans on training for a rematch.

"This is definitely a humbling experience," he said. "I'll take it on the chin, get back in the gym, and we can run it back because I think we put on an amazing show for the fans tonight."

Paul won the first six fights of his boxing career during a stretch that included victories over MMA fighters Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, but Sunday was a different story.

Fury is the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and gave the YouTube star-turned-fighter his most difficult matchup to date.

While Fury was the better boxer throughout the match, Paul made things interesting with a knockdown in the final round. The judges still awarded Fury the win.

"This is my first main event," Fury said, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. "I'm only gonna go stronger, I'm gonna go bigger, I'm only gonna go better. ... If he wants a rematch, bring it on."

While the two previous matchups between the two were canceled before they finally got into the ring Sunday, it sounds like things could be trending toward a rematch, with both fighters mentioning it in the immediate aftermath of the results.

Raimondi noted Paul's contract featured a rematch clause, so the path to one is clear.

For now, though, Fury has the bragging rights.