Jake Paul: 'I Don't Know If I Agree' With Judges in Split-Decision Loss to Tommy Fury

Francois Nel/Getty Images

To no surprise, Jake Paul disagreed with the judges in his split-decision loss to Tommy Fury on Sunday in Saudi Arabia. Two judges scored the fight 76-73 for Fury, while the other scored it 75-74 in favor of Paul.

"I don't know if I agree with the judges," Paul said in his post-match interview. "I got a 10-8 round twice, so it is what it is."

Sunday was the first loss of Paul's young boxing career after he won four of his first six bouts by knockout. Fury was the first professional boxer Paul faced in the ring, and he stays undefeated at 9-0.

Paul went on to say that he'd love an opportunity to "run it back" against Fury in a rematch, to which the 23-year-old agreed during his respective interview. Paul has the ability to activate a rematch clause.

"This is my first main event," Fury said following the fight. "I'm only gonna go stronger, I'm gonna go bigger, I'm only gonna go better. ... If he wants a rematch, bring it on."

Despite getting a knockdown in the final round, Paul was thoroughly outboxed by Fury for most of the night and was under pressure constantly.

Paul was the favorite going into the highly anticipated matchup, coming in at -120, according to BetMGM. Fury came out with the victory as the underdog with +125 odds.

Before Sunday, Paul had victories over YouTuber AnEsonGib, retired basketball player Nate Robinson and mixed martial artists Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley—twice—and Anderson Silva.