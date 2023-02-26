Best Reaction from Jake Paul's Split-Decision Loss to Tommy Fury

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Tommy Fury handed Jake Paul his first loss in professional boxing with a split-decision victory on an ESPN+ pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Despite a knockdown for Paul in the final round, Fury did enough to earn the nod from two of the three judges scoring the fight.

At the opening bell neither fighter appeared to be too much for either one. Paul put his jab in Fury's face early, but Fury responded with a late-round flurry. It was a difficult round to score and the sign of an evenly matched fight.

As the fight progressed and Fury's jab started to take over, Paul continued to walk Fury down, but it was his opponent who was landing the jab with regularity. Legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas noted the issue for Paul:

The third round offered a glimmer of hope for the social media star. Fury's output slowed, and Paul was able to take advantage and potentially steal the round with a little bit of offense.

The action between the two was relatively balanced, but not everyone was buying that either of them were putting on a showcase of true world-class boxing:

Then again, the two fighters weren't the only ones getting criticized. The referee docked Paul a point in Round 5, then took away a point away from Fury for clinching. There were plenty of analysts and fans who shifted their heat to the ref.

Paul did show signs of life in the final round, knocking Fury down with a quick jab:

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix was quick to remind fans that Jake Paul has a rematch clause that will likely be exercised.

The win is certainly the biggest of Fury's career to this point. The younger brother of world champion Tyson Fury came into the bout with an 8-0 record, but his eight victories came against fighters with a 24-176-5 record.

Paul doesn't have a long list of accomplishments in the ring. Fury had the purest boxing experience of any of his opponents. However, he did score wins against former champion MMA fighters in Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Now Fury will break into the WBC's official world rankings. With that comes the opportunity to forge his own identity in the sport that his brother has dominated.