    Caitlin Clark Game-Winner Sends Twitter into Frenzy as No. 6 Iowa Tops No. 2 Indiana

    Doric SamFebruary 26, 2023

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives around Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark added another highlight to her already legendary career Sunday, drilling a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to giver her No. 6-ranked squad an 86-85 upset victory over the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

    Clark, who finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the win, caught the ball with 1.5 seconds left on the clock and let it fly from the right wing. The ball swished through the net and the star junior sprinted toward the student section to celebrate in front of fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before being mobbed by her teammates.

    It was yet another star-making moment for Clark, who is among the front-runners for Player of the Year this season. She entered Sunday's game averaging 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

    Fans on Twitter were blown away by Clark's incredible performance Sunday and showered her with some well-deserved praise:

    Iowa Women's Basketball @IowaWBB

    OH MY GOD!! THE BUZZER BEATER 3 BY CC!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/CaitlinClark22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CaitlinClark22</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawkeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawkeyes</a> <a href="https://t.co/IEAohn8ZbF">pic.twitter.com/IEAohn8ZbF</a>

    Lyndsey D'Arcangelo @darcangel21

    Caitlin Clark just cemented herself as the 2023 Player of the Year. <br><br>The stats, the numbers against top 25 competition, the winning shots, the improved efficiency overall. <br><br>Just. Wow. <a href="https://t.co/mXCrZeyvAj">pic.twitter.com/mXCrZeyvAj</a>

    Holly Rowe @sportsiren

    Caitlin Clark game winner with 1.5 seconds left. <br>She is unbelievable <a href="https://twitter.com/CaitlinClark22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CaitlinClark22</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IowaWBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IowaWBB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/espnW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espnW</a> <a href="https://t.co/jECeai0faZ">pic.twitter.com/jECeai0faZ</a>

    Nick Kosmider @NickKosmider

    Caitlin Clark!

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    CAITLIN FREAKING CLARK

    Sarah Spain @SarahSpain

    Caitlin MF'in Clark, man <br><br>WOW

    James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

    CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! COLD BLOODED!!!!!!!!!!! 🥶🥶🥶

    Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 @brdispatch

    Caitlin Clark is ridiculous.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The No. 6 Hawkeyes defeated the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers 86-85 behind a game-winning 3-pt FG by Caitlin Clark.<br><br>Clark scored or assisted on 56 of Iowa's 86 points, including 30 of their 40 first-half points. <a href="https://t.co/qgEdWAHekj">pic.twitter.com/qgEdWAHekj</a>

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    Caitlin Clark should be offensive coordinator. <a href="https://t.co/m2tfqnsbfX">https://t.co/m2tfqnsbfX</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Every single person in that arena knew Caitlin Clark would get the ball, and she did THAT

    Sunday's win improved the Hawkeyes to 23-6 overall and 15-3 in the Big Ten. The team will now turn its attention to the conference championship tournament, which will begin March 1 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

    With Clark leading the way, Iowa will look for its second straight Big Ten tournament championship. The star guard continues to perform at a high level and will be focused on adding another trophy to her mantle.