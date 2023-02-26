Caitlin Clark Game-Winner Sends Twitter into Frenzy as No. 6 Iowa Tops No. 2 Indiana

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark added another highlight to her already legendary career Sunday, drilling a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to giver her No. 6-ranked squad an 86-85 upset victory over the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

Clark, who finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the win, caught the ball with 1.5 seconds left on the clock and let it fly from the right wing. The ball swished through the net and the star junior sprinted toward the student section to celebrate in front of fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before being mobbed by her teammates.

It was yet another star-making moment for Clark, who is among the front-runners for Player of the Year this season. She entered Sunday's game averaging 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Fans on Twitter were blown away by Clark's incredible performance Sunday and showered her with some well-deserved praise:

Sunday's win improved the Hawkeyes to 23-6 overall and 15-3 in the Big Ten. The team will now turn its attention to the conference championship tournament, which will begin March 1 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

With Clark leading the way, Iowa will look for its second straight Big Ten tournament championship. The star guard continues to perform at a high level and will be focused on adding another trophy to her mantle.