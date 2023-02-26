The Real Winners and Losers from the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Card

0 of 6

Francois Nel/Getty Images

The circus was similar.

But the result was far different.

Social media behemoth Jake Paul's boxing journey met a temporary Waterloo in a 15,000-seat outdoor venue in Saudi Arabia, of all places, where he dropped a split decision to high-profile British rival Tommy Fury atop a live five-bout pay-per-view produced by ESPN on Sunday afternoon (U.S. time).

The PPV show began at 2 p.m. ET and was available for $49.99 plus tax.

It was Paul's first loss after six wins in a career that began in 2020 and had included a YouTuber, an ex-NBA player and three MMA fighters before Fury, who'd been a reality TV star while racking up eight straight victories against foes with a combined 24-176-5 record.

Fury, who rose from an eighth-round knockdown, earned 76-73 scores from two judges, while Paul got a 75-74 edge from the dissenter.

B/R had it exactly the same as the majority, giving Fury a 5-2 edge in rounds with one even due to a point deduction.

"I felt flat," Paul said. "I got sick really bad twice in this camp, injured my arm ... but I lost. I'm not making excuses. I'm just saying it wasn't my best performance. ... Don't judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses."

Paul and Fury finally stood face to face for referee instructions at 5:30 p.m., and the B/R combat sports team was on hand from start to finish to compile a definitive list of the card's real winners and losers.

Scroll through to see what we came up with, and drop a thought of your own in the comments.