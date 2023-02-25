Bills' Jordan Poyer Teases Interest in Dolphins Contract in NFL Free Agency

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Jordan Poyer could be staying in the AFC East next season, just not with Buffalo.

The 31-year-old safety is sure to have several organizations pursuing him in free agency, but none may be more attractive than the Miami Dolphins. Poyer spoke about potentially signing with the Dolphins on his latest podcast episode released Friday.

"It would be crazy to stay in the [AFC] East and come down here to South Florida," Poyer said.

Poyer, an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, has spent the last six season with the Bills forming a dynamic duo alongside Micah Hyde in the secondary.

While he has expressed his desire to return to Buffalo in the past, he is set to hit free agency and will be looking for a raise from the two year, $19.5 million extension that he signed with Buffalo in the 2020 offseason.

He had a $10.3 million cap hit for the Bills in 2022, according to Spotrac.

In addition to his good relationship with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa—Poyer is reportedly attending his birthday party this weekend—he also talked about wanting to play somewhere with a lower tax hit and that's warmer if he doesn't end up going back to Buffalo.

Playing in Miami would obviously check those boxes for Poyer.

"If it wasn't Buffalo, it would be nice to be warm," he said. "It would be nice to see the sun maybe every week or so. ... I don't know what's going to happen. I would be happy to have an opportunity to play anywhere."

In 12 games last season Poyer finished with 63 total tackles to go along with four interceptions, one forced fumble and eight passes defended. He was one of the only constants in a Bills secondary that struggled with injuries all year.