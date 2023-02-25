Jake Paul Slams Tommy Fury for Not Signing 'All or Nothing' Fight Contract After Deal

Mohammed Saad/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ahead of the boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Paul called Fury out Saturday for not following through on a bet.

In a video posted to Twitter (h/t Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com), Paul said Fury and his camp have not signed a contract for an all-or-nothing fight purse despite verbally agreeing to it at a news conference Thursday:

"All right, get this. So, as you guys saw the bet yesterday on stage, Tommy agreed to it, shook my hand on stage. His dad said that they were agreed to it. So, I signed the contract right in front of them.

"We send it over to their lawyers, and just as I thought, they have gone silent as a mouse for the last 24 hours. They do not want to sign the contract, and it just goes to show that they have this false confidence. Put your money where your mouth is. You shook on it like a man, and now you guys haven't signed the actual contract to make the deal official. Soft."

Paul laid down a challenge at the news conference, saying Fury would win double the amount stipulated in his contract in a win but wouldn't earn anything in defeat.

Fury's father, John Fury, accepted, which led Paul and Tommy Fury to shake hands, but there is apparently no binding agreement in place just a day before the fight.

Paul and Fury were supposed to clash on two previous occasions, but the fights were called off because of extenuating circumstances.

The first bout was scheduled for December 2021, but Fury pulled out after saying he suffered a broken rib and bacterial chest infection. The fight was rescheduled for Aug. 6, 2022, though Fury said his application for a travel visa to the United States was denied.

They finally landed the bout in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, but based on Paul's comments, it won't be without controversy.

Paul took the boxing world by storm when he turned pro in 2020, and he has since accrued a 6-0 record with four wins by knockout.

While his first two wins were over YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA guard Nate Robinson, his past four fights have been against tougher competition.

Paul knocked out former UFC star Ben Askren, beat another former UFC fighter in Tyron Woodley in back-to-back bouts and most recently defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva by unanimous decision in October.

Still, there is some doubt regarding Paul's legitimacy as a boxer since he has yet to face another professional.

That will soon change since Fury is 8-0 with four knockouts. He also comes from a boxing family, as his older brother, Tyson Fury, is an undefeated heavyweight boxing champion.

Sunday figures to represent Paul's toughest test, but unless something changes, both boxers will be paid their contracted amounts.