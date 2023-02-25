Former Cowboys, Bears WR Sam Hurd Released from Prison After Serving 10 Years

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Former NFL wide receiver Sam Hurd was released from prison after serving 10 years on drug trafficking charges.

Per Ben Goldsborough of the San Antonio Express-News, Hurd received an early release on Jan. 31 and was placed in community confinement in San Antonio.

Goldsborough noted Hurd was originally set to be released from prison on May 30. He was originally sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in November 2013 after pleading guilty to a superseding indictment that charged him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The superseding indictment alleged that from a period between July 2011 to June 2012, Hurd wanted to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and between 50 and 100 kilograms of marijuana.

