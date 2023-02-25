NFL Rumors: Dan Snyder 'Prevented' Jeff Bezos from Entering Commanders Sale Process

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

If Dan Snyder is going to sell the Washington Commanders, he doesn't want Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to be the buyer.

Per Josh Kosman of the New York Post, Snyder "prevented" Bezos from entering the private auction for the Commanders.

Kosman reported in January that Snyder is "still sore" because the Washington Post, which Bezos has owned since 2013, published a series of investigative reports on allegations of toxic management and Snyder enabling sexual harassment within the Commanders organization.

Earlier this week, Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Bezos hired an investment firm to help him evaluate a potential bid on the NFL franchise.

Dan and Tanya Snyder announced in November they retained Bank of America Securities and were considering "potential transactions" involving the franchise.

The announcement came amid an investigation by the United States House Committee on Oversight into the Commanders' history of alleged workplace misconduct and sexual harassment.

In December, the House Oversight Committee issued a 79-page report that found "sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic conduct" were decades-long issues in the workplace. Snyder established a "culture of fear" within the organization.

The House Oversight Committee's review came about after the NFL conducted its own investigation into the allegations about the Commanders' workplace. The league determined the franchise fostered a work environment where sexual harassment, bullying and verbal abuse were tolerated, but a full report was never publicly released.

Kasman noted other NFL owners "may yet pressure" Snyder to sell the Commanders to Bezos because it would raise the value of the other franchises.

Per Forbes.com, Bezos is the third-richest person in the world with a net worth of $116.7 billion. Denver Broncos principal owner Rob Walton is currently the richest NFL owner with a net worth of $59.8 billion.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported in January a sale of the Commanders is coming soon, potentially in March around the time of the NFL's annual league meetings.

Josh Harris, who owns the NHL's New Jersey Devils and NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, is considered a "top candidate" to buy the Commanders, according to Finlay.

Kosman noted an unidentified bidder put in an offer around $5.5 billion this week, which is around the same amount Harris offered.

Snyder has owned the Washington franchise since May 1999. He spent a then-record $800 million to purchase the club following the death of previous owner Jack Kent Cooke.