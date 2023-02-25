Darrelle Revis on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: QB Would Need to Be 'Humble' with Jets

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Darrelle Revis has some advice for Aaron Rodgers if the four-time NFL MVP gets traded to the New York Jets.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Revis—who spent eight years total with the Jets and is an NFL Hall of Famer—said Rodgers would need to "come in humble."

Rodgers completed his darkness retreat in Oregon on Wednesday. He has yet to make any official comment about what he plans to do in the future.

The Green Bay Packers continue to wait for word from their starting quarterback before they make any moves. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Jan. 29 the two sides are at a crossroads and the team "prefers to move on from Rodgers" this offseason.

If the Packers do trade Rodgers, the Jets have frequently been mentioned as a likely landing spot. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Feb. 12 that New York has "inquired" about the 39-year-old's availability.

Jets owner Woody Johnson told ESPN's Dianna Russini that "you want the best QB that you can get to lead the Jets" when asked about their potential interest in Rodgers.

"I can't really talk about him, because he's a member of another club, but everybody recognizes talent when they see it," Johnson added.

The Jets would be a great situation for any quarterback to go to. They had the fifth-best defense by DVOA, and wide receiver Garrett Wilson won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022.

Despite all of their issues at quarterback with Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White all starting at least four games, the Jets finished with a respectable 7-10 record.

While he would still be viewed as a significant upgrade on those options, Rodgers had arguably the worst season of his career in 2022. He threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 starts. The Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time in four years.