Roman Reigns Is the Only WWE Superstar with 99 Rating in WWE 2K23

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the only Superstar with a 99 rating on WWE2K23.

Austin Creed hosted a ratings reveal on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel Friday.

The Tribal Chief's score comes as no surprise given his 906-day reign as champ.

Some wrestlers were happy with the results, like Johnny Gargano:

Others were not, including WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther:

Other notable ratings include ex-UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey's 93:

Seth "Freakin" Rollins, a two-time WWE Universal Champion and two-time WWE champion, got a well-deserved 92.

The "American Nightmare," Cody Rhodes, received a 91 before his big title fight with Reigns at WrestleMania:

WWE 2K23 will drop on March 17.

