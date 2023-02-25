X

    Roman Reigns Is the Only WWE Superstar with 99 Rating in WWE 2K23

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 25, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JANUARY 28: Roman Reigns looks on during the WWE and Universal Championship match during the WWE Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
    Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

    WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the only Superstar with a 99 rating on WWE2K23.

    #WWE2K23 @WWEgames

    ACKNOWLEDGE HIM ☝️<br><br>The Tribal Chief stands alone atop the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWE2K23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWE2K23</a> ratings. <a href="https://twitter.com/WWERomanReigns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWERomanReigns</a> <a href="https://t.co/48E5V0cRGb">pic.twitter.com/48E5V0cRGb</a>

    Austin Creed hosted a ratings reveal on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel Friday.

    The Tribal Chief's score comes as no surprise given his 906-day reign as champ.

    Some wrestlers were happy with the results, like Johnny Gargano:

    Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano

    The new model looks sick! I was an 82 last year and basically did nothing for 9 months, so in my head canon.. I got a +2 for the bump to Fatherhood stat! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWE2K23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWE2K23</a> <br><br>We are also right on pace for that 99 overall in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2K33?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2K33</a>! 😉 <a href="https://twitter.com/WWEgames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWEgames</a> <a href="https://t.co/cJE7DERn4i">pic.twitter.com/cJE7DERn4i</a>

    Others were not, including WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther:

    WWE @WWE

    Don't miss the <a href="https://twitter.com/WWEgames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWEgames</a> 2K23 Ratings Reveal happening NOW over at <a href="https://twitter.com/UpUpDwnDwn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UpUpDwnDwn</a>'s YouTube channel hosted by <a href="https://twitter.com/GameOverGreggy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GameOverGreggy</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/Gunther_AUT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Gunther_AUT</a> thinks his score should be higher... <br><br>Don't miss it: <a href="https://t.co/vlYnARkTLt">https://t.co/vlYnARkTLt</a> <a href="https://t.co/BB6em0KqV7">pic.twitter.com/BB6em0KqV7</a>

    Other notable ratings include ex-UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey's 93:

    #WWE2K23 @WWEgames

    Who's stepping up to the Baddest Woman on the Planet? 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWE2K23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWE2K23</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RondaRousey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RondaRousey</a> <a href="https://t.co/gHMKUDeN0G">pic.twitter.com/gHMKUDeN0G</a>

    Seth "Freakin" Rollins, a two-time WWE Universal Champion and two-time WWE champion, got a well-deserved 92.

    #WWE2K23 @WWEgames

    Now presenting Seth's Freakin' rating 😎 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWE2K23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWE2K23</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WWERollins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWERollins</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kt9dcJoQpT">pic.twitter.com/Kt9dcJoQpT</a>

    The "American Nightmare," Cody Rhodes, received a 91 before his big title fight with Reigns at WrestleMania:

    #WWE2K23 @WWEgames

    Only the best for the American Nightmare 🦅 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWE2K23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWE2K23</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CodyRhodes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CodyRhodes</a> <a href="https://t.co/jgTbwvjn1s">pic.twitter.com/jgTbwvjn1s</a>

    WWE 2K23 will drop on March 17.

