Roman Reigns Is the Only WWE Superstar with 99 Rating in WWE 2K23

Roman Reigns Is the Only WWE Superstar with 99 Rating in WWE 2K23February 25, 2023
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the only Superstar with a 99 rating on WWE2K23.
Austin Creed hosted a ratings reveal on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel Friday.
The Tribal Chief's score comes as no surprise given his 906-day reign as champ.
Some wrestlers were happy with the results, like Johnny Gargano:
The new model looks sick! I was an 82 last year and basically did nothing for 9 months, so in my head canon.. I got a +2 for the bump to Fatherhood stat! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWE2K23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWE2K23</a> <br><br>We are also right on pace for that 99 overall in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2K33?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2K33</a>! 😉 <a href="https://twitter.com/WWEgames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWEgames</a> <a href="https://t.co/cJE7DERn4i">pic.twitter.com/cJE7DERn4i</a>
Others were not, including WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther:
Don't miss the <a href="https://twitter.com/WWEgames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWEgames</a> 2K23 Ratings Reveal happening NOW over at <a href="https://twitter.com/UpUpDwnDwn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UpUpDwnDwn</a>'s YouTube channel hosted by <a href="https://twitter.com/GameOverGreggy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GameOverGreggy</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/Gunther_AUT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Gunther_AUT</a> thinks his score should be higher... <br><br>Don't miss it: <a href="https://t.co/vlYnARkTLt">https://t.co/vlYnARkTLt</a> <a href="https://t.co/BB6em0KqV7">pic.twitter.com/BB6em0KqV7</a>
Other notable ratings include ex-UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey's 93:
Seth "Freakin" Rollins, a two-time WWE Universal Champion and two-time WWE champion, got a well-deserved 92.
The "American Nightmare," Cody Rhodes, received a 91 before his big title fight with Reigns at WrestleMania:
WWE 2K23 will drop on March 17.
