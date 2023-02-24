Gervonta Davis Says Ryan Garcia Fight Will Take Place April 22 in Las Vegas

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

WBA lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis announced that his long-awaited and highly anticipated superfight against Ryan Garcia will take place on Saturday, April 22 in Las Vegas:

The 28-year-old Davis is 28-0 lifetime with 26 knockouts. He most recently beat Héctor García via ninth-round TKO on Jan. 7 to retain his belt.

The 24-year-old Garcia is 23-0 lifetime with 19 knockouts. He last fought on July 16, 2022, when he knocked out Javier Fortuna in the sixth round.

Per Michael Benson of talkSPORT, the match will be fought at a 136-pound catchweight.

As of now, ESPN ranks Davis as the third-best lightweight fighter in the world behind only Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko. Garcia is the No. 6 junior welterweight.

No belt will be available for the taking in this matchup, but this marks a matchup of two dominant fighters putting their undefeated records on the line.

This will also be the culmination of an endless stream of trash talk that's seen Davis accuse Garcia of being on "something," implying potential performance-enhancing drug usage after seeing photos of his future opponent training. He's also told Garcia to "stop juicing."

Garcia has said that he's going to knock Davis out: "I appreciate Tank volunteering to get beat so that I can get to work."

The score will be settled soon enough in Vegas as one of 2023's top fights is now on the books.