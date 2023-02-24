NFL Coach: Broncos' Russell Wilson 'Just Put the Ball Where He Shouldn't Too Often'

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Russell Wilson struggled mightily in his first season with the Denver Broncos, putting together arguably his worst season in the NFL.

Several opposing defensive coaches and quarterbacks coaches told ESPN's Jeff Legwold they saw weaknesses in Wilson's accuracy, decision-making and footwork throughout the 2022 campaign.

"He just put the ball where he shouldn't too often," an opposing AFC coach told ESPN.

Wilson led the Broncos to a 4-11 record, completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 15 games. His 36.7 QBR ranked 27th among qualified passers last season and was the worst of his 11-year career.

The 34-year-old is aiming to improve in 2023, and he should be able to do that alongside new head coach Sean Payton, whom Wilson helped recruit to Denver this offseason.