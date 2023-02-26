Predicting 1 Unlikely Big Contributor For Every MLB Team in 2023

0 of 30

Elsa/Getty Images

You just never know when somebody like a Nestor Cortes, a Jorge López, a Santiago Espinal or a Jake Cronenworth is going to make the leap from relative obscurity to sudden stardom.

It was with this in mind that we scanned through every roster in Major League Baseball in search of lesser-known players who could do just that in 2023.

We made things interesting by shifting our sights away from household names, be they established major leaguers or prospects who made the cut for B/R's latest top 100. We used many of our picks on guys who have been around, but who haven't yet reached their full potential. In other cases, we dug deeper into each team's depth chart for buried treasure.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.