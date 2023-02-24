Report: Russell Wilson Showed Broncos Players His Seahawks Videos; 'Was Very Strange'

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Taking a page from the Uncle Rico playbook, Russell Wilson used the start of the 2022 season to show his new teammates some of his old highlights.

Per The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks, Wilson "occasionally showed clips" to Denver Broncos players from his time with the Seattle Seahawks early in the season when there wasn't much Broncos tape for him to use.

"It was kind of like he was going down memory lane with stuff he'd done in Seattle," one Broncos' offensive player said. "It was very strange some weeks."

The report also noted "an unusual team dynamic" the Broncos created by giving Wilson his own personal office at the team facility.

"The players were always on the first floor; they never really came up to the second floor," one coach said. "If you came up to the second floor as a player, it honestly wasn't a good thing because you were probably getting released."

Some of Wilson's teammates didn't seem to mind that he was given an office. Wide receiver Kendall Hinton said there were whiteboards on the walls "littered with (motivational) quotes and new play concepts."

Running back Melvin Gordon III said Wilson used his office for "strictly football" and "anybody could go in" there to talk about plays or go over strategy.

Even with some players accepting of Wilson's special privileges, it does evoke memories of what several former Seahawks said they used to get frustrated by when he played with them.

Richard Sherman and KJ Wright openly talked about the different standard Wilson was held to compared to the rest of the Seahawks during their time in Seattle.

Sherman was one of many former Seahawks who enjoyed watching Wilson and the Broncos lose in Seattle in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

There has been a lot of noise out of Denver about Wilson over the past six months. He failed to live up to expectations in his first season with the Broncos, and has a contract that makes it difficult to get out of until after 2023 at the earliest.

The Broncos have taken steps they hope will improve the situation for Wilson and get him back on track. Sean Payton is taking over as head coach. They have a talented group of receivers with Tim Patrick set to return after missing all of 2022 with a torn ACL.

Wilson will look to rebound after finishing last season with 3,524 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 60.5 completion percentage.