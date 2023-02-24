Russell Wilson Denies Rumor He Asked Seahawks to Fire Pete Carroll, John Schneider

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Before getting traded to the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson gave the Seattle Seahawks a me-or-them request.

Per The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks, Wilson asked Seahawks ownership to fire head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider after the 2021 season.

According to the report, Wilson's request came about because he was "convinced" Carroll and Schneider "were inhibiting his quest" to win more Super Bowls and receive individual awards.

Wilson denied the report on Twitter, calling Carroll a "father figure" and noting Schneider drafted and believed in him:

One member of Wilson's camp also denied the report, while members of the Seahawks and Broncos declined to comment.

"A lawyer for Wilson wrote a letter to The Athletic characterizing the assertion that Wilson called for Carroll's and Schneider's firing as 'entirely fabricated.' The Seahawks declined to comment for this story," the report states. "Hackett and Broncos GM George Paton declined to comment through representatives."

Kahler, Sando and Jenks reported Wilson even had Sean Payton in mind as his preferred replacement for the Seahawks.

Payton retired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints in January 2022. He ultimately spent last season as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

The Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos in March 2022. Jenks, Sando and Michael Shawn-Duggar reported after the deal that some teammates felt a divorce was inevitable, because they sensed "Wilson had checked out" at some point during the 2021 season.

Even before the start of the 2021 season, there were indications the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks wasn't on steady ground.

Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter in February 2021 his client didn't demand a trade, but he would waive his no-trade clause to play for the Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears or Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos acquired Wilson with the hope he would be the solution to their quarterback woes. The nine-time Pro Bowler even signed a five-year, $242.6 million extension in September.

Things immediately went awry for Wilson and the Broncos during the 2022 season. He set career-lows with a 60.5 completion percentage, 16 touchdowns and a 37.0 QBR. He was sacked an NFL-high 55 times in 15 starts.

The Broncos finished last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record. Nathaniel Hackett was fired as head coach after going 4-11, including a 51-14 Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams in what turned out to be his final game.

Denver's offense ranked last in the NFL with 16.9 points per game.

The Seahawks had an excellent 2022 season. Geno Smith led the NFL in completion percentage (69.8), threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was named Comeback Player of the Year and led the team to the playoffs.

ESPN ranked Seattle's draft class as the best in the NFL with left tackle Charles Cross, right tackle Abraham Lucas, cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III all establishing themselves as key starters in their rookie season.

In a roundabout way, Wilson will finally get his wish to play for Payton. The Broncos hired the 59-year-old as their new head coach after acquiring his rights in a trade with the Saints.