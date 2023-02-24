NFL Rumors: Bengals' Jessie Bates III 'As Good As Gone' in Free Agency, per Insider

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals defense is likely going to look a bit different next season as safety Jessie Bates seems set to leave in free agency, according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic.

In a blurb about the Bengals needing to upgrade their safety positions, Morrison wrote that Bates is "as good as gone after playing 2022 on the franchise tag." The fifth year safety will instead look to land a big contract elsewhere.

Bates, 25, was an All-Pro in 2020 and has been among the best at his positions since entering the league in 2018.

