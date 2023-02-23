Report: Broncos Hire Giants Backup Davis Webb as QB Coach to Work with Russell Wilson

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Veteran NFL quarterback Davis Webb has been hired as the Denver Broncos' new quarterbacks coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He most recently played for the New York Giants last season behind Daniel Jones.

Webb, 28, spent most of his time in the league as backup after the Giants selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He also spent time with Jets and Bills before returning to the Giants last season.

He will now look to help to turn around Russell Wilson and a Denver offense that struggled mightily in Wilson's first season with the organization.

