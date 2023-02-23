Bukayo Saka, Arsenal Reportedly Agree to Terms on New Long-Term Contract

James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

One of the brightest young talents in world football is sticking with Arsenal.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reported Thursday that Bukayo Saka "is set to commit his future to Arsenal by reaching an agreement in principle over a new long-term contract. The deal has not yet been signed and may take some time to finalize, but it is now in place and will come as a huge boost to the club."

