    Report: Teófimo López, Josh Taylor Agree to June 10 Welterweight Title Fight in NYC

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 23, 2023

    GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Josh Taylor raises his fist after his fight with Jack Catterall for the undisputed super lightweight championship at The OVO Hydro on February 26, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
    Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

    Josh Taylor will reportedly put his WBO junior welterweight title on the line against Teófimo López on June 10 in New York, per ESPN's Mark Kriegel and Mike Coppinger.

    "We're set on the fight. Teo is set on Josh Taylor like he was set on [Vasiliy] Lomachenko," López's manager David McWater told ESPN. "We don't know yet, but I suspect it's the big room. We almost sold out the big room in December for Sandor Martin."

