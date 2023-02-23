Report: Teófimo López, Josh Taylor Agree to June 10 Welterweight Title Fight in NYC

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Josh Taylor will reportedly put his WBO junior welterweight title on the line against Teófimo López on June 10 in New York, per ESPN's Mark Kriegel and Mike Coppinger.

"We're set on the fight. Teo is set on Josh Taylor like he was set on [Vasiliy] Lomachenko," López's manager David McWater told ESPN. "We don't know yet, but I suspect it's the big room. We almost sold out the big room in December for Sandor Martin."

