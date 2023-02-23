Bucs Rumors: Kyle Trask 'Likely' Starting QB for 2023 After Tom Brady's Retirement

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe they already have their replacement for Tom Brady on the roster.

"Kyle Trask is likely to be the guy under center," ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on NFL Live Thursday. "I feel pretty confident that they're going that direction."

Kyle Trask has just nine pass attempts across two NFL seasons, but the Buccaneers think highly of the 2021 second-round pick as he looks to take over the starting role heading into next season.

"I think we're in good hands with Kyle Trask," former Bucs coach Bruce Arians told Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Dave Canales also compared the quarterback to a "point guard" at his press conference Wednesday.

There are obviously big shoes to fill with Brady announcing his retirement this offseason. The future Hall of Famer led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in the 2020 season and totaled 4,694 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in a "down" year last season.

The team could still struggle to find an upgrade while sitting $55.6 million over the salary cap, last in the NFL, per Spotrac. It could also be difficult to find an immediate impact player in the draft with the No. 19 overall pick.

It means Trask, the only active quarterback under contract, is set to become QB1 when the 2023 season begins.