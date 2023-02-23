Packers Insider: Aaron Rodgers Traded to Jets in Latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

With plenty of buzz surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at least one insider expects the veteran to be traded.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic projected the New York Jets to acquire the four-time MVP in Thursday's beat writer 2023 NFL Mock Draft. In the hypothetical trade, the Packers would receive the No. 13 overall pick, receiver Elijah Moore and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first in exchange for Rodgers.

The Packers would then use the 13th pick to select Alabama safety Brian Branch, who could replace pending free agent Adrian Amos.

New York has already shown interest in a trade for Rodgers, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this month. It would fill a major hole after Zach Wilson's struggles from the past year, giving the team a proven asset under center to lead an offense featuring Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

With a defense that ranked fourth in the NFL last season, the Jets could immediately become a contender with the addition of Rodgers.

From the Packers' perspective, this deal would help the team start fresh behind 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love. Adding Moore—who saw reduced playing time during a disappointing sophomore season with the Jets—would give Love another downfield weapon alongside young receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Though all parties must agree to the deal, the projected trade would seemingly make sense for everyone involved.