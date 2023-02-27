Ranking the 10 States with the Most Talent in the 2024 Recruiting Class

0 of 10

Credit: 247Sports

Another year, another shuffling around of the nation's top states when it comes to college football talent.

Every year, it's just a matter of whether Texas, California, Florida or Georgia will wear the crown. You can set your watch by those four being in some order at the top. But there were some unusual suspects this year, including Missouri, which has an uncharacteristically high number of talented players.

Using the 247Sports composite rankings, Bleacher Report broke down the nation's top hotbeds of talent using this system: 5-star prospects counted five points, 4-star prospects rated in the top 247 counted four points, and those 4-stars outside of the top 247 were applied three points to a team's score.

Overall, all 376 4- and 5-star players were included in this exercise, and 35 states (as well as Washington D.C.) were represented in the final rankings.

So, which state came out on top? Here's a hint: The state with the most 5-star prospects didn't take home the crown. Instead, there's one out there with more talent, even if it's not top-of-the-heap talent.

Here are our state rankings for the '24 class.