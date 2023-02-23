Eric Bieniemy on Leaving Chiefs for Commanders: 'Comfort Is the Enemy of Progress'

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy explained his surprise decision to leave the Kansas City Chiefs after helping the team win its second Super Bowl in four years.

"It's been 10 years," Bieniemy told reporters Thursday. "I was blessed to have that opportunity...but one thing in this profession that you learn is that comfort is the enemy of progress."

Bieniemy spent the past five years as the Chiefs offensive coordinator after serving as the running backs coach for the previous five years. He will now join the Commanders as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Ron Rivera.

"I had an idea that I would be leaving," Bieniemy said of the Chiefs. "You always envision it in a different way. But like I said, I had been there for 10 years. I accomplished a lot of things there. ... But now it's about broadening my circles and expanding and getting to know my new family."

In addition to the two titles, the Chiefs reached the AFC Championship Game in each of the five years with Bieniemy leading the offense. They went to the Super Bowl three times in that stretch, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes won two MVP awards.

The 2022 Chiefs led the NFL in points scored and ranked No. 1 in total yards for the third time in five years.

This success made Bieniemy a big name in coaching circles, getting a lot of looks as a possible head coach in recent years. He was also a candidate for the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator job this offseason before landing with Washington.

The 53-year-old will now take over a Commanders offense that ranked just 24th in scoring last year.

There are quality young playmakers on the roster, including Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Brian Robinson Jr., but quarterback remains a major question mark heading into 2023.