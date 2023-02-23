Broncos Rumors: Vance Joseph Hired as DC Under Sean Payton amid Eagles Buzz

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Vance Joseph wasn't on the market for long.

Despite interest from the Philadelphia Eagles, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have reportedly hired Joseph as the defensive coordinator, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

