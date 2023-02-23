X

    Broncos Rumors: Vance Joseph Hired as DC Under Sean Payton amid Eagles Buzz

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 23, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Acting head coach defensive coordinator Vance Joseph of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Getty Images

    Vance Joseph wasn't on the market for long.

    Despite interest from the Philadelphia Eagles, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have reportedly hired Joseph as the defensive coordinator, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

