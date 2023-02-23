Broncos Rumors: Vance Joseph Hired as DC Under Sean Payton amid Eagles Buzz

Broncos Rumors: Vance Joseph Hired as DC Under Sean Payton amid Eagles BuzzFebruary 23, 2023
Nick Cammett/Getty Images
Vance Joseph wasn't on the market for long.
Despite interest from the Philadelphia Eagles, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have reportedly hired Joseph as the defensive coordinator, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.
