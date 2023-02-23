Report: Lamar Jackson Receives Guidance from NFLPA in Ravens Contract Negotiations

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Though Lamar Jackson doesn't have a traditional agent, he is "not negotiating alone," as ESPN's Dianna Russini reported.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is reportedly "getting guidance" from the NFL Players Association amid his contract talks.

Jackson is set to become a free agent this offseason with the two sides unable to work out a long-term deal, although Baltimore could keep him under team control with the franchise tag.

"It could become a standoff, because I wouldn't expect him to sign the tag for a while," an AFC exec said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Jamison Hensley. "And [the Ravens] will be so far apart in the guaranteed money."

The Ravens offered a $250 million deal with $133 million guaranteed at signing in September, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, but Jackson has been looking for a fully guaranteed deal similar to that of Deshaun Watson.

The divide between two sides hasn't narrowed in the months since and the Ravens are seemingly unlikely to budge.

"They are a stable franchise," one high-ranking NFL executive said of the Ravens. "They aren't about to jump at something just because Cleveland did it."

Jackson's lack of an agent could be significant in negotiations, however. Others in the industry have criticized the quarterback's decision to represent himself.

"He has no one driving the ship for him right now," one agent told Ben Standig of The Athletic in August.

The lack of experience in this situation could hold him back when it comes to negotiating a new deal, especially with Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson signing large new contracts last offseason.

On the plus side, using the NFLPA for guidance could go a long way in helping the 26-year-old make the best decision for his future.