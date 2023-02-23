Packers' Aaron Rodgers Ends Darkness Retreat, Leaves Facility amid Jets Trade Rumors

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

While everyone anxiously awaits word if he has seen the light, Aaron Rodgers is officially out of the darkness.

Per ESPN's Xuan Thai, Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats in Oregon where Rodgers went on his darkness retreat, announced on Wednesday the four-time NFL MVP left the room and facility.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday the New York Jets plan to speak to the Green Bay Packers about Rodgers if the Packers are willing to discuss a trade.

Berman explained Rodgers was set up in a 300-square foot room that is a "partially underground structure devoid of light, with a queen bed, a bathroom and a meditation-like mat" that is "fully powered, and the lights can be turned on from inside the room."

There was some confusion about when Rodgers' darkness retreat was going to begin. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported he was set to enter the void on Feb. 12.

Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Company) on Feb. 14 he was set to begin his retreat at the end of the week.

In true Rodgers' fashion, he sent out conflicting messages about what the darkness retreat will do for his future. He originally said on the Feb. 7 episode of McAfee's show the retreat would help him gain clarity about his football future.

The following week, Rodgers said the journey into darkness was probably going to give him a "better sense of where I'm at in my life," but he "didn't say, 'I'm going to my darkness retreat just to figure out if I'm going to play next year or retire.'"

Whenever Rodgers comes to a decision about his football future, several teams will be impacted by it. If he's going to keep playing, the next step is if it will be for the Packers or a new team.

Longtime Packers beat writer Bob McGinn recently said on the Go Long podcast said the team has "all but moved on" from Rodgers and is ready to make Jordan Love their starting quarterback in 2023.

The Jets are the team that has been most frequently linked to Rodgers if he leaves Green Bay, but players for the Las Vegas Raiders have been publicly campaigning for the team to add the 39-year-old.

Davante Adams, who played with Rodgers for eight seasons in Green Bay, responded to a fan question on Twitter that his former quarterback will be moving to his neighborhood this offseason.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller was recruiting Rodgers while speaking to TMZ Sports on Feb. 10.

Russini noted in her report about Rodgers and the Jets that New York is also "really interested" in Derek Carr, and there were "nothing but positive reviews" following Carr's visit with the team.

Having multiple potential suitors for Rodgers does bode well for the Packers' chances of getting a good return if they decide to trade him.

Rodgers finished the 2022 season with 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 starts.