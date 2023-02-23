Bruce Arians: Bucs in 'Good Hands' with Kyle Trask at QB After Tom Brady's Retirement

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is no longer a decision-maker in his role of senior advisor, but he feels the team shouldn't overthink the quarterback position this offseason in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement.

"I think we're in good hands with Kyle Trask," Arians told Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show. "I love Kyle, he's been there two years now, saw Tom work ... [and] Blaine Gabbert was a great mentor for him."

Arians went on to add that he knows it's necessary for the Bucs to do their due diligence before deciding on who will be leading the offense in 2023.

"But just like three years ago, you've gotta search what's behind door No. 2," Arians said. "Three years ago, we never would've guessed Tom Brady was behind door No. 2. So you do your research, you do all your homework, and you decide what's best for you. But right now, I'm very comfortable if Kyle's our guy."

Tampa Bay selected Trask in the second round of the 2021 draft. The Florida product has played one game in his career, completing 3-of-9 passes for 23 yards in a 30-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons this past January.

Trask spent five years with the Gators, taking over as the team's starter as a redshirt junior in 2019. He enjoyed a breakout season in 2020 when he threw for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 68.9 percent of his passes. He was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy for his stellar performance as a senior.

Arians highlighted Trask's size, athleticism and familiarity with the system as reasons he'd be comfortable with him as the Bucs starter. However, the free-agent market includes some veteran starters such as Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield, so Tampa Bay would be wise to explore all options.