Conor Benn Cleared of Doping by WBC After Positive Test Blamed on Egg-Heavy Diet

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Boxer Conor Benn has been cleared of doping allegations by the WBC.

The boxing organiazation announced (h/t BBC.com) Wednesday there was no conclusive evidence that Benn "engaged in intentional or knowing ingestion of clomifene" when he failed two drug tests in 2022.

The WBC statement said:

"There were no failures in the procedures related to sample collection, sample analysis, or violations of Mr. Benn's B Sample rights that would justify questioning or invalidating the Adverse Finding, and Mr. Benn's documented and highly-elevated consumption of eggs during the times relevant to the sample collection, raised a reasonable explanation for the Adverse Finding."



He is still under investigation by U.K. Anti-Doping and the British Board of Boxing Control.

Benn's fight with Chris Eubank Jr. was postponed on Oct. 6, two days before it was scheduled to take place, because of what Matchroom Boxing described as a "legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue."

It was subsequently revealed that Benn's A-sample drug test came back positive for the testosterone-boosting drug clomifene.

Speaking to Wally Downes Jr. of The Sun last October, Benn said trace amounts of clomifene were found in his urine tests from samples collected on July 25 and Sept. 1.

Downes also noted that Benn discovered in research that clomifene is used for chickens to help increase their egg production.

In addition to being cleared of doping allegations by the WBC, Benn has also been reinstated to the governing body's official rankings. The 26-year-old has a 21-0 career record. He most recently defeated Chris van Heerden in April 2022 to retain the WBA continental welterweight title.