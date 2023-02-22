Stock Up, Stock Down With Latest Storylines On The Road To WWE WrestleMania 39

3 of 4

As the creator and original leader of Bullet Club, Finn Balor is, arguably, the most influential professional wrestler of the last two decades.

He is also one of the best, wowing audiences globally before joining WWE and then taking its NXT brand by storm. He is a multiple-time champion with that brand and made history as the first universal champion on the main roster.

It would be safe to assume that a wrestler with his resume would have had a banner WrestleMania moment to his name by now.

Except he doesn't and the expected plans for him based on creative through Monday's Raw do not inspire confidence that it's coming this year.

in the closing moments of this week's show, Bálor delivered a Coup de Grace to Edge, keeping alive a feud between The Judgment Day and The Rated-R Superstar that has outlived its usefulness.

Not only has it meandered on for the last year, but Edge also avenged the beating he and wife Beth Phoenix endured at the hands of the faction last October at Extreme Rules by beating the Irishman and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

Extending the feud beyond that feels like an excuse to bring two considerable stars together for the sake of one last match, mostly because WWE doesn't have anything else better for them to do. Worse yet, there is no reason to believe Balor has any chance of winning.

Make no mistake about it: Bálor vs. Edge should be good if those in charge of putting it together can resist the urge to let them unnecessarily go for 30 minutes, as has been the issue with many of the latter's matches since his return to the ring in 2020.

Still, that mixed tag match from Saturday, coupled with the fact that so much attention has been paid to the Dominik Mysterio character of late, has Bálor feeling like an also-ran in what will be his greatest exposure on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It is a major disappointment for Bálor, who has earned better over the course of his career, not to mention a fanbase that had its fill of this feud a long time ago.