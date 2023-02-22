WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 21

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Bron Breakker is a fighting champion, and he was ready to defend against a former WWE champion in Jinder Mahal on the February 21 edition of WWE NXT. Carmelo Hayes was certain to be watching closely.



The Schism traumatized Thea Hail after kidnapping her two weeks ago. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson wanted revenge against The Dyad, hoping to take the grin off Joe Gacy's face.

Gallus would fight Edris Enofé and Malik Blade, who looked to earn a future NXT Tag Team Championships match. Indi Hartwell has a plan to shut up Jacy Jayne one on one.

Trick Williams wanted to earn some respect by taking down Ilja Dragunov. With Tatum Paxley in her corner, Ivy Nile was ready to take down Alba Fyre as well as make a statement to Isla Dawn.

NXT had a solid card for this night, continuing to build toward NXT Roadblock and NXT Stand & Deliver in the near-future.

