WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 21
Bron Breakker is a fighting champion, and he was ready to defend against a former WWE champion in Jinder Mahal on the February 21 edition of WWE NXT. Carmelo Hayes was certain to be watching closely.
The Schism traumatized Thea Hail after kidnapping her two weeks ago. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson wanted revenge against The Dyad, hoping to take the grin off Joe Gacy's face.
Gallus would fight Edris Enofé and Malik Blade, who looked to earn a future NXT Tag Team Championships match. Indi Hartwell has a plan to shut up Jacy Jayne one on one.
Trick Williams wanted to earn some respect by taking down Ilja Dragunov. With Tatum Paxley in her corner, Ivy Nile was ready to take down Alba Fyre as well as make a statement to Isla Dawn.
NXT had a solid card for this night, continuing to build toward NXT Roadblock and NXT Stand & Deliver in the near-future.
Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams
- Trick talked the talk before his match, warning Dragunov about the pain he would inflict upon him in their fight.
- The Necessary Evil arrived halfway through the match to join commentary.
- Williams went for a spinning kick, but The Czar caught him, planted him with a powerbomb, then nearly knocked him out with a forearm to the floor.
Trick Williams fought hard throughout this match, but he was simply no match for the resilient Ilja Dragunov. The Czar put him away with the Torpedo Moscow, much to the dismay of JD McDonagh at ringside.
This was easily the best match of Trick's career. Throughout the match, he looked like a competitor that could go for gold without Carmelo Hayes. More importantly, he made clear that he is ready to make a quick move to the main roster when Melo jumps.
Dragunov is a special performer, and he did not lose any of his mystique by giving Williams some run. In the end, this match was always in The Czar's bag.
NXT is waiting for the right moment to give us one last Dragunov vs. McDonagh match, and it has all the potential to be one of the matches of the year.
Result
Dragunov def. Trick by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments
Chase U (w/ Thea Hail) vs. The Dyad (w/ Joe Gacy and Ava Raine)
- Hudson grabbed the leg of Reid to set up Chase to hit him with an enzuigiri then Hudson booted him straight into a superkick from Chase.
- Hail could be heard throughout the arena, screaming at Raine to keep away.
- The audience was loud throughout, more so than usual even for a Chase U match.
- After the match, Hudson told Chase he needed to let Hail grow up and walked out.
- Fallon Henley promised to apologize to Kiana James in person.
- Roxanne Perez joined Meiko Satomura's training class and was the only one left standing after the warm-up. Perez held on, and Satomura told her that heart was more important than strength. This was a very well put together segment.
Tyler Bate told the NXT Universe that he was ready to begin the next stage of his journey, but Joe Gacy interrupted. The Schism surrounded the ring, but Chase U made the save.
While Andre Chase got rolling late in this match, Ava Raine distracted him, leaving Duke Hudson to take a double knee facebuster from both Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler to steal the win.
This was a delightful tag team match that continues to build the legacy of Chase U. Hudson and Chase have truly found their chemistry as a tag team, and it showed going against one of NXT's best teams.
Schism needed to win here to further build the rivalry. Until Chase, Hudson and Hail can find their focus, Gacy's group will continue to dominate them.
It was odd that Bate got caught up in this. His involvement was completely unnecessary, even if it was to set up Gacy vs. Bate for next week.
Result
Dyad def. Chase U by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments
Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell
- Hartwell caught Jayne with a series of strikes then a spinebuster for a nearfall.
- Tony D'Angelo antagonized Von Wagner until he accepted a match despite Mr. Stone's insistence he not fight.
- Drew Gulak put over Charlie Dempsey as the right kind of performer to succeed in WWE unlike Hank Walker.
- Sol Ruca talked about her desire to always get better and need for a rematch with Zoey Stark. Stark wanted to focus in her interview on Meiko Satomura not Ruca.
Jacy Jayne and Indi Hartwell fought back and forth throughout this contest. When Jayne finally took over and landed a hard kick on Indi Wrestling, Gigi Dolin struck. She attacked her former friend and sent her running.
Before Dolin's arrival, this was not much of a match. It was fine but hardly felt like the showcase that Jayne needed to stand out as a solo star. However, the crowd reaction for the return of Dolin was enough to elevate the segment.
These two have chemistry that was built over years as a tag team. They will need to translate to singles action fast in order to earn a big spot on a coming major NXT show.
Result
Jayne def. Hartwell by disqualification.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Gallus vs. Edris Enofé and Malik Blade
- Two mystery men arrived with an anniversary cake for Gallus. They explained afterward that it was the two-year anniversary of losing to Pretty Deadly.
- Enofé took out Wolfgang outside then hit Coffey with a diving elbow in the ring.
- After Gallus wiped out the cake boys, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince smacked them with steel chairs then threw them into the steel steps outside.
- Dabba-Kato explained why he attacked Apollo Crews, blaming him for getting left behind when Crews headed to NXT.
- Stevie Turner talked about the character background of Lyra Valkyria.
Edris Enofé and Malik Blade fought hard and fast against Gallus, but Mark Coffey and Wolfgang were too powerful for them. Gallus finished them with combination offense.
Despite some recent hype between them, Blade and Enofé got squashed. This might have been a better spot for a lesser tag team in NXT, but clearly Gallus is a major priority for NXT going forward.
Their first first title defense will be against Pretty Deadly, and the hype is rising for this contest. The two teams are amongst the best in NXT, coming in hot from NXT UK.
Result
Gallus def. Enofé and Blade by pinfall.
Grade
C
Notable Moments