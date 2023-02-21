Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Round-of-16 Results

0 of 5

MB Media/Getty Images

Vinícius Júnior and Karim Benzema tore apart the Liverpool defense to help Real Madrid rally from a two-goal deficit and win 5-2 at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Brazilian brought Los Blancos level with Liverpool before halftime with a pair of goals. Vinícius Júnior also won the free kick that led to the go-ahead goal that was headed home by Eder Militao.

Benzema finished off Liverpool with a pair of second-half tallies.

Real Madrid's drastic reversal put it in a fantastic position to advance to the quarterfinal round, and it left Liverpool asking countless questions about its defensive approach.

Napoli also has one foot in the final eight after its 2-0 road triumph over UEFA Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt.

The dynamic duo of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contributed to each of the two goals. Osimhen scored the first tally, and Kvaratskhelia provided a lovely assist to Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Not only is Napoli up two goals, but it does not have to deal with Eintracht's leading scorer, Randal Kolo Muani, in the second leg since the striker was sent off Tuesday.