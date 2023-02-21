NBA Scouts: Passing on Victor Wembanyama in 2023 Draft Would Be 'Fireable Offense'

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Even though it seems like a given that Victor Wembanyama will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, scouts around the league have a take on any team that would even consider passing on the 19-year-old.

Per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, some NBA scouts have said it would be a "fireable offense" if a team executive tried to vouch for any other player in the upcoming draft as the top pick.

It's been known for a long time that Wembanyama was going to be the best prospect in the upcoming class.

Any doubts that might have popped up about Wembanyama were washed away when he put up 37 points on 11-of-20 shooting (7-of-11 from three) and five blocks in Metropolitans 92's 122-115 loss to the G League Ignite on Oct. 4.

In the second game between Metropolitans 92 and the G League Ignite on Oct. 6, Wembanyama had a double-double with 36 points and 11 rebounds in a 112-106 win.

He has carried those performances to the Metropolitans' regular season in the French Jeep Elite league. He leads the league in points (22.2), rebounds (9.5) and blocks (3.1) per game.

The 7'3" French sensation is considered one of the two most-hyped prospects, along with LeBron James, in draft history by several talent evaluators, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com.

There should be a massive celebration from the team that wins the NBA draft lottery to earn the right to select Wembanyama. None of this guarantees that he will live up to the hype, but it sounds like the pieces are in place for him to become a superstar.