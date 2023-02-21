Undertaker Talks In-Ring Return; WWE 2K23 Ratings Update; WWE Rumors on Finn Balor

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Undertaker Has No Plans to Return to Ring

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker still has a desire to wrestle, but he doesn't intend to ever step foot inside the ring again for a match.

Appearing on the Hawk vs. Wolf podcast (h/t Saptarshi Sinha of Ringside News), Taker explained that while he would still be wrestling if he could, he doesn't feel physically able to put on performances that are up to the standards of himself and the fans:

"Absolutely. If I was physically able to do it, I would be out there right now. There is a huge amount of our fanbase that will grade you on a curve. They understand that you're getting long in the tooth, you have a lot of miles on you, but they just want you out there. Then there is one part of that fanbase, 'Ah man, he's old, he shouldn't be out there, he shouldn't be doing this.' Without any hesitation at all, if I felt like I could go and deliver, and deliver a performance that people expect when they see my name on the card, I would do it, but I know I can't."

The 57-year-old is nearly three years removed from his final WWE match, which took place at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

The Deadman faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match, which was filmed on location at a graveyard with no fans in attendance. Although WWE was able to film it to perfection and edit out any potential rough patches, it went down as one of The Undertaker's greatest matches.

During the summer of 2020, The Undertaker announced in a docuseries on WWE Network that he was retiring from in-ring competition, although he left the door open for a return under special circumstances.

Since Taker's last match took place at a WrestleMania that no fans could attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was some thought among fans that he would want to have one final match in front of them.

With the right opponent, The Undertaker could still probably put together a solid match and acquit himself well, but a performer of his stature undoubtedly has high standards for himself.

Because of that, The Undertaker's wrestling days do indeed seem to be over, but he remains an important part of the company as an ambassador and someone who can lend advice to the up-and-coming stars.

Several Ratings Released for WWE 2K23

In anticipation of the hit video game's release next month, 2K released ratings for several wrestlers in WWE 2K23 on Monday.

WWE 2K23 tweeted the ratings for a trio of veteran Superstars in AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and R-Truth, with Styles at 89 overall, Mysterio at 82 and Truth at 72.

On Tuesday, WWE 2K23 revealed an 84 overall rating for Sami Zayn as well, fresh off his emotional WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

Additionally, WWE 2K23 tweeted a video featuring former Toxic Attraction stablemates Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin debating what their ratings should be:

Jayne was confident she would have a higher rating than her former best friend-turned-rival, but she came in at an 80, while Dolin is slightly ahead at 81.

Along with Mandy Rose, Jayne and Dolin constituted one of the most dominant stables in WWE history, but it all came crashing down in the aftermath of Rose's release from WWE.

When Jayne and Dolin failed in their attempt to beat Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat, Jayne turned on Dolin with multiple vicious kicks to the face.

Now, they seem likely to do battle at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend, and gamers will be able to play it out in WWE 2K23.

Several more ratings reveals are likely forthcoming, and the official release of the game is just a few weeks away.

WWE 2K23 will be available on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, with the Icon and Deluxe Editions releasing March 14, and the Standard and Cross-Gen Editions hitting shelves March 17.

WWE Reportedly Canceled Return of Balor's Demon Character

WWE reportedly had plans for Finn Balor's Demon character to make its return to television, but the company went in a different direction.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE was planning for Edge to face the Demon version of Balor in a Hell in a Cell match at Royal Rumble. However, the match never happened.

Instead, Edge made his return as a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match and eliminated a pair of Judgment Day members in Balor and Damian Priest.

Edge has continued his feud with that stable since then, including a match at Elimination Chamber last Saturday in which Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated Rhea Ripley and Balor.

On Monday night's episode of Raw, Edge answered Austin Theory's open challenge for a United States Championship match, but Balor interfered and cost Edge the match before brutally attacking him.

That seemingly suggests a blow-off match between Edge and Balor is coming at WrestleMania 39, but it is unclear if the Hell in a Cell stipulation will be involved or if Balor will wrestle as the Demon.

Fightful noted that the cancellation of the Demon character at Royal Rumble may have had something to do with some within WWE feeling like the Demon doesn't fit within The Judgment Day.

Since Edge has faced off with Balor and members of The Judgment Day on multiple occasions, another match against Balor would likely need some added elements to make it interesting to the viewing audience, and both Hell in a Cell and the Demon would fit the bill.

