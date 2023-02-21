Stock Up, Stock Down: USMNT Players in Europe for February 2023

0 of 8

Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Stability around the U.S. men's national team since the World Cup hasn't been ideal. Since the elimination against the Netherlands, the program currently has no sporting director, no general manager and no head coach.

What's not in flux is the growing strength of the player pool on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

The international calendar waits for no one, and the first official FIFA window of 2023 will soon be upon us. Interim head coach Anthony Hudson will have no restrictions on picking a roster after the largely domestic-based January camp for the first time.

How are the regulars with the USMNT getting on in Europe?

We'll go longer on the core guys, because as much as I'd love to crush about 700 words on how Josh Cohen is doing with Maccabi Haifa or check in on what's up with Jonathan Tomlinson on loan in League Two, I know why you're here. And this is my first piece for B/R and, you know, I'd prefer it wasn't my last.