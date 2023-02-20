John Cena to Appear on WWE Raw on March 6 amid WrestleMania 39 Rumors

Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File

The road to WrestleMania 39 is upon us, and a familiar face will be coming back to WWE soon.

The company announced on Monday that John Cena will be returning for the March 6 episode of Monday Night Raw, which will be his first WWE appearance since Dec. 30.

Earlier this month, rumors began to swirl that Cena would be in action at WrestleMania 39, which takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1-2. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter wrote that a match between Cena and United States Champion Austin Theory was "locked in" for the marquee event.

Theory added fuel to the fire this past Saturday night after successfully defending his title in an Elimination Chamber match against five other superstars. When the possibility of Cena being his opponent in Hollywood was brought up, Theory responded angrily.

"Why does everybody talk about John Cena?" Theory said. "Why? Why don't they talk about me? Because now they're going to talk about me. Because tonight I showcased my immortality inside that chamber."

Widely considered to be one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, Cena has been away from the company while making sporadic appearances in recent years to focus on his acting career. The 45-year-old has been in Melbourne to film the upcoming Ricky Stanicky movie, for which he is one of the leads.

Filming is expected to continue into next month, but it now appears Cena is able to fit a WWE appearance into his schedule. He likely won't be making a return during WrestleMania season for no reason, so it can be expected that he will be lacing up the boots once again for the Show of Shows.