Former FSU DT Corey Simon Proposes Bill Banning Field Storming, Throwing Objects

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Florida State defensive tackle Corey Simon doesn't want students at his alma mater or any Florida college celebrating major victories by storming the field.

Simon, who is now a Florida State Senator and member of the Republican Party, is teaming up with Rep. Taylor Yarkosky for a proposal that would ban fans from storming the field or throwing objects onto the field during sporting events, per James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat.

The idea of SB 764/HB 319, which is a three-page bill, is to define where the general public is not permitted to enter during athletic, theatrical, musical or other entertainment performances in order to protect players, coaches, artists, officials and other people who are allowed in those defined areas.

Violators could face a year in jail and a $2,500 fine on first-degree misdemeanor charges.

Storming the field or court is a common celebration tactic at the college level, especially after a major upset or rivalry win. Florida State fans stormed the field following their November victory over archrival Florida, and the SEC fined the University of Tennessee $100,000 when fans stormed the field following a win over Alabama this past season.

Schools in the ACC, where Florida State plays, do not face the same fines as those in the SEC.

Simon played at Florida State before he was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2000 NFL draft. He was a consensus All-American and helped lead his school to a BCS national championship during his collegiate career.

The defensive tackle played in the NFL from 2000 to 2007 for the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans and was a Pro Bowler in 2003.

Call noted Simon's proposal has not been assigned to a committee hearing, although the one from Yarkosky will be heard on Feb. 23 in the Criminal Justice Committee.